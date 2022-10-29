International Internet Day 2022: Date, history, importance and more

International Internet Day 2022: On October 29th, International Internet Day is observed by the entire world. It is as we know, the most important invention in human history. COVID left the world at a standstill with no work, no means to study and everything else was just down. But the internet came shining like a white knight and saved the mess the world was crumbling into. The Internet established the means for kids to study from the safety of their homes and official meetings also commenced via the internet. Since the world wide web was established, the need for the internet has only increased and so has its development over the years.

Social media is the biggest source of income and the latest profession that many are opting for. Let's find out why is October 29th dedicated to the internet.

International Internet Day 2022: Date

International Internet Day is observed on October 29th every year with the aim to establish safer internet.

International Internet Day 2022: History

On October 29, 1969, the first message was sent electronically. A computer-to-computer transfer of the message took place. The ARPANET was the name of the Internet (Advanced Research Projects Agency Network). When a student programmer by the name of Charlie Kline sent the first electronic message "Lo," it was a significant moment in the history of communications and technology.

Since 2005, October 29 has been designated as International Internet Day to recognise the very first significant use of the Internet.

International Internet Day 2022: Importance

The Internet has significantly improved the quality of our lives while revolutionising and reshaping the course of human history. We can now communicate, acquire information, and disseminate it instantly throughout the world thanks to this.

The Internet, which was once a fantastic tool, is now a need in life and is dependent upon many of the world's important functions.

The email was an excellent new invention, but could we picture booking entire international holidays on our phones at 3 a.m.? Also, how about Instagram? or the global effects of the internet, the carbon footprint?

Take a minute to reflect on what has unfolded so far and what is ahead.