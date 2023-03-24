topStoriesenglish2587589
IRAN EARTHQUAKE

Iran Earthquake: 165 Injured As 5.6-Magnitude Quake Hits Northwestern Region

Of the 165 injured, 139 were released from medical centres after receiving first aid, while the rest were being treated, IRNA quoted Provincial Governor of West Azarbaijan Mohammad-Sadeq Motamedian as saying.

Last Updated: Mar 24, 2023, 11:38 PM IST|Source: IANS

Iran Earthquake: 165 Injured As 5.6-Magnitude Quake Hits Northwestern Region

TEHRAN: The number of injured people in a 5.6-magnitude earthquake that jolted northwestern Iran rose to 165, state media reported. The quake, which occurred near Khoy county in the province of West Azarbaijan at 6:46 a.m. local time (0316 GMT), has a depth of 8 km, according to the Iranian Seismological Center (IRSC), Iran`s official news agency IRNA reported on Friday.

Of the 165 injured, 139 were released from medical centres after receiving first aid, while the rest were being treated, IRNA quoted Provincial Governor of West Azarbaijan Mohammad-Sadeq Motamedian as saying.

Director General of West Azarbaijan`s Housing Foundation, Jafar Barzegar, told IRNA that 80 residential units in 10 villages in Salmas and Khoy counties were damaged in the quake, Xinhua news agency reported.

In late January, a 5.9-magnitude earthquake in Khoy county killed three people and injured more than 800.

