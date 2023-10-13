Israel-Hamas War Day 7: Top 10 Developments On October 13

Following the weekend terror attack on Israel, the counter-offensive launched by Jerusalem has entered its seventh day today with Israel, Hamas and Palestine suffering huge casualties. The death toll from the Hamas terror attacks on Israel has jumped to 1,300 while over 1,500 Palestinians have been killed and 6,612 others injured in the ongoing Israeli offensive in Gaza. Amid this all, here are 10 key developments that took place on October 13:

1. Israel has mobilised hundreds of tanks towards the Gaza Strip. The Israeli Defence Forces have already surrounded the Gaza Strip blocking access to all facilities like electricity, medicine and water.

2. Israeli Defence Force today asked the civilians in Gaza to move southwards. However, Hamas asked the residents not to leave their homes. "The IDF is calling for the evacuation of all civilians of Gaza City from their homes southward for their own safety and protection. Hamas is telling Gaza residents to ignore our safety instructions," said the IDF.

— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 13, 2023

3. United States Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin today arrived in Tel Aviv and said that US support for Israel was ironclad.

4. On the other hand, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken today met Mahmoud Abbas, head of the Palestinian Authority in Amman, Jordan. The Palestinian Authority head represents the Fatah party, a bitter political rival of the Hamas.

5. Meanwhile, the chief of Hezbollah, a Lebanese Shia Islamist political party and militant group, today met Iran's Foreign Minister and discussed the future actions amid the Israel-Hamas war. Hezbollah has earlier fired several rockets at Israel from the Lebanese territory.

6. Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian today warned that fighting against Israel might open on other fronts if Israel continues its bombardment of Gaza.

7. An Israeli diplomat was stabbed in China's capital city Beijing following which he was hospitalized. The diplomat is in stable condition. A motive behind the attack, which did not occur at the embassy is being investigated, Israel's Foreign Ministry said.

8. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also arrived in Israel with President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola to express solidarity with the Israeli people.

9. Prime Minister Narendra Modi today reiterated that terrorism is one of the biggest threats and the world's failure to secure a consensus on defining terrorism gives liberty to enemies of humanity. PM Modi also said, "A divided world cannot provide solutions to the major challenges facing humanity. This is the time of peace and brotherhood, a time to move together. This is a time for growth and well-being of all. We have to overcome the global trust crisis and move forward with human-centric thinking. We have to look at the world in the spirit of One Earth, One Family, One Future."

10. After today's Friday prayer, protests erupted in several countries in support of Hamas and Palestine. Hamas has declared Friday as the day of raze. (With Agency Inputs)