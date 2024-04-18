'Israel Will Decide How To Respond To Iran': PM Benjamin Netanyahu Tells West Amid Calls For Restraint

Tel Aviv: Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has affirmed his nation's commitment to defending itself autonomously, regardless of advice from allies, amidst escalating tensions with Iran. Netanyahu's assertion came during a cabinet meeting following discussions with UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, who had arrived in Israel in the wake of Tehran's recent attack. Germany and the UK, while urging restraint from Israel, warned of the potential for broader conflict in the Middle East. However, Israel remains steadfast in its determination to retaliate against Iran, emphasizing the need for consequences following the attack.

Netanyahu emphasized Israel's prerogative to make independent decisions for its defence, regardless of external counsel. While appreciating the suggestions from allies, he reiterated Israel's commitment to taking necessary measures to ensure its security. In his remarks at the cabinet meeting, Netanyahu said that the two leaders had "all kinds of suggestions and advice." He noted that while it was appreciated, Israel would nevertheless "make our own decisions, and Israel will do everything necessary to defend itself."

Cameron acknowledged the likelihood of retaliation against Israel but expressed hope for a measured response to prevent further escalation. Baerbock voiced opposition to Israel's retaliatory plans, advocating for prudence and emphasizing the need to prevent further fueling of the conflict.

Amidst ongoing diplomatic efforts, Netanyahu's office underscored Israel's right to self-defence during discussions with foreign counterparts. Talks between Cameron, Baerbock, and Israeli leaders centred on the potential for Israeli retaliation.

Baerbock and Cameron are slated to participate in a G7 foreign ministers' meeting in Italy, where discussions will include considerations for imposing sanctions on Iran. Baerbock reiterated calls for Israel to exercise restraint, stressing the importance of responsible action.

Cameron urged a refocus on addressing the situation in Gaza, where Israel's counter-offensive against Hamas continues. The escalation between Israel and Iran follows Tehran's retaliatory strikes for an alleged Israeli airstrike in Syria.

Israel's Defense Forces reported a high interception rate of projectiles launched by Iran, underscoring Israel's military capabilities. The attack, comprising drones, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles, was largely intercepted, with support from allies including the US, Jordan, and the UK.