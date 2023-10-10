Israeli Policemen Kill Two Armed Palestinian Terrorists In Deadly Gunfight Near Gaza Border - WATCH

Tel Aviv: Amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, the Israeli Police has shared a video which shows how its brave officials killed two armed Palestinian terrorists trying to flee in a deadly chase near the Gaza border. The video shows how an Israeli police officer swiftly manoeuvres his bike closer to a vehicle suspected of carrying Palestinian operatives, gun at the ready. He opens fire on the suspects as fellow officers overtake the car. This gripping scene unfolds on an isolated road amidst the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, vividly portraying the relentless pursuit of Hamas operatives by Israeli law enforcement in southern Israel.

The encounter resulted in the death of two armed terrorists inside the targeted vehicle near Netviot, a city close to Gaza, as confirmed by the Israel Police.

Police and Border Police officers heroically neutralized two armed terrorists outside of Netivot on Saturday. We will continue working on the front lines to defend our civilians from terror pic.twitter.com/PQk9KiiKoT October 9, 2023

Amidst the ongoing hostilities, the Israeli army reported on Tuesday the discovery of approximately 1,500 bodies of Hamas operatives within Israeli territories surrounding the Gaza Strip. These findings have come to light amidst a sustained barrage of Israeli airstrikes on the Palestinian enclave.

"Approximately 1,500 bodies of Hamas militants were discovered within Israeli territories bordering the Gaza Strip," stated military spokesperson Richard Hecht during a press briefing. He emphasized that security forces had effectively regained control over the border with Gaza. He added, "Since last night, no unauthorized entries have been reported, although we remain vigilant for potential infiltrations." He further mentioned that the army was in the final stages of evacuating communities near the border.

Israel is grappling with a severe attack by Hamas operatives who breached the border fence amidst a rocket onslaught on Saturday morning, resulting in the loss of over 900 lives within Israel.

In retaliation, Israel has launched a comprehensive campaign of airstrikes and artillery bombardment targeting Hamas strongholds in the Gaza Strip, resulting in a death toll of at least 687 people within the coastal enclave.

Conversely, Hamas has issued a harrowing threat to execute civilian hostages they have taken from Israeli territories, vowing to act if Israel persists in its airstrikes.