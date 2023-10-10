trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2673348
NewsWorld
ISRAELI POLICE

Israeli Policemen Kill Two Armed Palestinian Terrorists In Deadly Gunfight Near Gaza Border - WATCH

The encounter resulted in the death of two armed terrorists inside the targeted vehicle near Netviot, a city close to Gaza, as confirmed by the Israel Police. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 10, 2023, 01:14 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Israeli Policemen Kill Two Armed Palestinian Terrorists In Deadly Gunfight Near Gaza Border - WATCH

Tel Aviv: Amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, the Israeli Police has shared a video which shows how its brave officials killed two armed Palestinian terrorists trying to flee in a deadly chase near the Gaza border. The video shows how an Israeli police officer swiftly manoeuvres his bike closer to a vehicle suspected of carrying Palestinian operatives, gun at the ready. He opens fire on the suspects as fellow officers overtake the car. This gripping scene unfolds on an isolated road amidst the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, vividly portraying the relentless pursuit of Hamas operatives by Israeli law enforcement in southern Israel.

The encounter resulted in the death of two armed terrorists inside the targeted vehicle near Netviot, a city close to Gaza, as confirmed by the Israel Police. 

 

 

Amidst the ongoing hostilities, the Israeli army reported on Tuesday the discovery of approximately 1,500 bodies of Hamas operatives within Israeli territories surrounding the Gaza Strip. These findings have come to light amidst a sustained barrage of Israeli airstrikes on the Palestinian enclave.

"Approximately 1,500 bodies of Hamas militants were discovered within Israeli territories bordering the Gaza Strip," stated military spokesperson Richard Hecht during a press briefing. He emphasized that security forces had effectively regained control over the border with Gaza. He added, "Since last night, no unauthorized entries have been reported, although we remain vigilant for potential infiltrations." He further mentioned that the army was in the final stages of evacuating communities near the border.

Israel is grappling with a severe attack by Hamas operatives who breached the border fence amidst a rocket onslaught on Saturday morning, resulting in the loss of over 900 lives within Israel.

In retaliation, Israel has launched a comprehensive campaign of airstrikes and artillery bombardment targeting Hamas strongholds in the Gaza Strip, resulting in a death toll of at least 687 people within the coastal enclave.

Conversely, Hamas has issued a harrowing threat to execute civilian hostages they have taken from Israeli territories, vowing to act if Israel persists in its airstrikes.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train