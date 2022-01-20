हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Joe Biden

Kamala Harris will be my running mate in 2024, says US President Joe Biden

"She`s going to be my running mate, number one. And number two, I did put her in charge [of voting rights]. I think she`s doing a good job," Biden said. 

Kamala Harris will be my running mate in 2024, says US President Joe Biden
(Credits: Twitter)

Washington: Commemorating the first year in office, US President Joe Biden on Wednesday (January 19, 2022) said that Vice President Kamala Harris will be his running mate in 2024.

POTUS did not hesitate when asked if he was satisfied with Harris` work on voting rights and if she would be his running mate in 2024.

"Yes, and yes," Biden fired back to the question.

"She`s going to be my running mate, number one. And number two, I did put her in charge [of voting rights]. I think she`s doing a good job," he added.

Kamala Harris is the first woman, first black, and first Indian-American who was elected as the Vice President of the US.

Harris was born in Oakland and grew up in Berkeley, California to parents who emigrated from India and Jamaica.

In 2017, Harris was sworn in as a United States Senator for California, the first South Asian-American senator, and the second African-American woman in history.

She served on the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, the Select Committee on Intelligence, the Committee on the Budget, and the Committee on the Judiciary.

In August 2019, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden picked her as his running mate, and Biden and Harris emerged victorious in the November 2020 elections.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Joe BidenUS President Joe BidenUSKamala HarrisUS Vice-PresidentUS elections
Next
Story

Russia will be held accountable if it invades Ukraine, says US President Joe Biden

Must Watch

PT21M7S

DNA : Zee Opinion Poll - Who will win in UP, who will lose?