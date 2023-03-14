Imran Khan Arrest Live Updates: Police Reaches Former Pak PM's Residence
In what can be a turning point in Pakistan's ongoing political scenario, former Prime Minister Imran Khan is all set to be arrested from his residence in Lahore. Imran Khan is facing corruption charges under Toshkhana Case.
Trending Photos
Imran Khan Arrest Live Updates: In what can be a turning point in Pakistan's ongoing political scenario, former Prime Minister Imran Khan is all set to be arrested from his residence in Lahore. Imran Khan is facing corruption charges under Toshkhana Case.
What is Toshkhana Case, and what are the charges on Imran Khan?
Toshakhana - which translates to the house of treasure - is a Pakistan government department under the cabinet division. Created in 1974, it can keep the gifts given to Pakistani officials (only the president and prime minister are exempt from receiving such gifts). If a gift costs less than Rs 30,000 the president or prime minister can keep the gift for themselves. However, more expensive gifts must be kept in the Toshakhana by law.
Imran Khan is accused of keeping expensive gifts during his tenure as Prime Minister, and not handing them over to the Toshkhana department.
As per Pakistani media, Imran Khan can be arrested at any moment now from his residence in Lahore.
Follow All The Live Updates, Right From Lahore, on Imran Khan's Arrest Here
2nd Attempt To Arrest Imran Khan
Khan has heavily criticised the state institutions after a botched attempt by police to arrest him from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore earlier this month. According to Khan, he was facing at least 80 different cases in various courts across Pakistan.
Warrant Suspended in judge threatening case, but Toshkhana warrant still valid
An Islamabad court on Tuesday suspended till March 16 a non-bailable arrest warrant against former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan for threatening a woman magistrate while addressing a public gathering here last year. The Islamabad district and sessions court on Monday issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against Khan for using threatening language against Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry and the Islamabad police officials.
Armoured police vehicle outside Imran Khan's house
As per Pakistani media, armoured police vehicles have arrived outside PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence. Photos and videos of huge number of police officials have surfaced online.
More Stories