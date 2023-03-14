Imran Khan Arrest Live Updates: Police Reaches Former Pak PM's Residence

Imran Khan Arrest Live Updates: In what can be a turning point in Pakistan's ongoing political scenario, former Prime Minister Imran Khan is all set to be arrested from his residence in Lahore. Imran Khan is facing corruption charges under Toshkhana Case.

What is Toshkhana Case, and what are the charges on Imran Khan?

Toshakhana - which translates to the house of treasure - is a Pakistan government department under the cabinet division. Created in 1974, it can keep the gifts given to Pakistani officials (only the president and prime minister are exempt from receiving such gifts). If a gift costs less than Rs 30,000 the president or prime minister can keep the gift for themselves. However, more expensive gifts must be kept in the Toshakhana by law.

Imran Khan is accused of keeping expensive gifts during his tenure as Prime Minister, and not handing them over to the Toshkhana department.

As per Pakistani media, Imran Khan can be arrested at any moment now from his residence in Lahore.

