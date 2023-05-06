LIVE | King Charles III's Coronation: King Charles Officially Crowned As The King Of United Kingdom

King Charles III’s coronation ceremony: King Charles III was crowned at Westminster Abbey in London, becoming the 40th British monarch to do so. His coronation was marked by a lot of symbolism that reflects his numerous interests, including a desire for more sustainable living, a multireligious viewpoint, and a deep love for India and the Commonwealth.The 74-year-old will be formally crowned King when the Archbishop of Canterbury calls on the 2,800-person congregation and millions of viewers around the world to swear allegiance to the new British sovereign after concluding the religious ceremony. He ascended to the throne immediately after the passing of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, last September. Representatives from the Hindu, Sikh, Muslim, Buddhist, and Jewish communities will all speak in unison to greet him at the conclusion of the service.