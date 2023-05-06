topStoriesenglish2603829
NewsWorld
CORONATION OF KING CHARLES

LIVE | King Charles III's Coronation: King Charles Officially Crowned As The King Of United Kingdom

King Charles' Crowning At Coronation: In the largest ceremonial event to take place in Britain in seven decades—a lavish show of spectacle that dates back a thousand years—Charles III will be proclaimed king today. The 360-year-old St. Edward's Crown will be placed on Charles' head when he sits on a 14th-century throne at London's Westminster Abbey, making him the oldest British monarch at 74. Charles succeeded his mother, Queen Elizabeth, when she passed away in September. For real-time updates, stick with Zee News English.

Written By  Pritam Saha|Last Updated: May 06, 2023, 05:29 PM IST|Source:
  • British Prime Minister and practising Hindu Rishi Sunak gave a reading from the Bible in his capacity as leader of the UK government.
  • "A proud expression of UK history, culture, and traditions," he said of the coronation.
  • Compared to the celebration hosted for Queen Elizabeth in 1953, this one is being held on a more modest scale.

Trending Photos

LIVE | King Charles III's Coronation: King Charles Officially Crowned As The King Of United Kingdom
LIVE Blog

King Charles III’s coronation ceremony: King Charles III was crowned at Westminster Abbey in London, becoming the 40th British monarch to do so. His coronation was marked by a lot of symbolism that reflects his numerous interests, including a desire for more sustainable living, a multireligious viewpoint, and a deep love for India and the Commonwealth.The 74-year-old will be formally crowned King when the Archbishop of Canterbury calls on the 2,800-person congregation and millions of viewers around the world to swear allegiance to the new British sovereign after concluding the religious ceremony. He ascended to the throne immediately after the passing of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, last September. Representatives from the Hindu, Sikh, Muslim, Buddhist, and Jewish communities will all speak in unison to greet him at the conclusion of the service.

06 May 2023
17:25 PM

Crowned Queen Camilla

The crowning of Camilla, the wife of King Charles III, on Saturday in Westminster Abbey marked the culmination of her public transformation from royal mistress to "queen consort" to Queen in her own right.

Camilla

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When the famous German philosopher Karl Marx was born in 1818
DNA Video
DNA : What is the reason behind violence in Manipur?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch today's analysis in DNA on drone attack on Putin
DNA Video
DNA: Which lie did Bilawal tell on reaching India?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Verified' disclosure of Atiq's 'crime kundli'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When US killed terrorist Osama bin Laden in 2011
DNA Video
DNA: How beneficial is the issue of UCC-NRC in the elections?
DNA Video
DNA: Now divorce is possible without waiting for 6 months
DNA Video
DNA: In Karnataka, Nandini does not make milk...tea, 'Sarkar' also makes it!
DNA Video
DNA: DNA test of 'Pahlwani' at Jantar Mantar