LIVE | King Charles III's Coronation: King Charles Officially Crowned As The King Of United Kingdom
King Charles' Crowning At Coronation: In the largest ceremonial event to take place in Britain in seven decades—a lavish show of spectacle that dates back a thousand years—Charles III will be proclaimed king today. The 360-year-old St. Edward's Crown will be placed on Charles' head when he sits on a 14th-century throne at London's Westminster Abbey, making him the oldest British monarch at 74. Charles succeeded his mother, Queen Elizabeth, when she passed away in September. For real-time updates, stick with Zee News English.
- British Prime Minister and practising Hindu Rishi Sunak gave a reading from the Bible in his capacity as leader of the UK government.
- "A proud expression of UK history, culture, and traditions," he said of the coronation.
- Compared to the celebration hosted for Queen Elizabeth in 1953, this one is being held on a more modest scale.
King Charles III’s coronation ceremony: King Charles III was crowned at Westminster Abbey in London, becoming the 40th British monarch to do so. His coronation was marked by a lot of symbolism that reflects his numerous interests, including a desire for more sustainable living, a multireligious viewpoint, and a deep love for India and the Commonwealth.The 74-year-old will be formally crowned King when the Archbishop of Canterbury calls on the 2,800-person congregation and millions of viewers around the world to swear allegiance to the new British sovereign after concluding the religious ceremony. He ascended to the throne immediately after the passing of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, last September. Representatives from the Hindu, Sikh, Muslim, Buddhist, and Jewish communities will all speak in unison to greet him at the conclusion of the service.
Crowned Queen Camilla
The crowning of Camilla, the wife of King Charles III, on Saturday in Westminster Abbey marked the culmination of her public transformation from royal mistress to "queen consort" to Queen in her own right.