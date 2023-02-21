Live Updates | Vladimir Putin Speech: Russian President Delivers Strong Speech

President Vladimir Putin is delivering a major speech to Russia’s elite, assessing the invasion he ordered a year ago. Putin's speech will focus on what he casts as the "special military operation" in Ukraine, give his analysis of the international situation and outline his vision of Russia's development after the West slapped on the severest sanctions in recent history.

Russian President Vladimir Putin began his address to the Federal Assembly with a familiar refrain: Russia had no choice but to attack Ukraine. Putin claimed that the West was preparing to turn Ukraine into a launchpad bristling with weapons to attack Russia, meaning that Moscow had to act before it could do so.