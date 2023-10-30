'Long And Difficult Days Ahead': Israel Intensifies War Against Hamas In Gaza

New Delhi: The Israel-Hamas war has been ongoing for over three weeks after the Palestinian terror outfit carried out a surprise 'attack' on the country on October 7, 2023. Israel in retaliation launched the airstrike in the initial days of the war and now it has extended to intense Ground operations to eliminate Hamas from Gaza strip. Adressing a press conference on Monday, Israeli spokesperson Elyon Levy said that the conflict is not some small event but a full fledged war that will go on until Hamas is eradicated from the Gaza Strip.

“The days ahead are going to be long, they're going to be difficult. They're going to be hard because this isn't another round of conflict. This isn't another round where Hamas will fire rockets, Israel will launch airstrikes and then everything will calm down after a few days. Hamas declared war on us, Hamas declared war with the worst terrorist attack in world history since 9/11. And so we're going to totally dismantle Hamas in the Gaza Strip. That is our goal in this war, total victory over Hamas”, said Eylon in an interview with ANI.

“We are going after every single Hamas tunnel, every single Hamas rocket launcher, every single Hamas commander, every single Hamas fighter, they're all legitimate targets…They all represent a clear and immediate danger to the security of our friends and family. And we are going after them in order to destroy them while doing everything we can to minimize civilian casualties, including on the Palestinian side as well”, said Eylon.

Eylon expressed gratitude for India's support during the conflict and emphasized the desire for increased diplomatic backing from allies. Additionally, he mentioned a preference for India to have voted against the UN resolution during the discussions. Speaking about the civilian casualties in Gaza, Eylon clearly stated that Israeli is fighting war against Hamas and not against Palestinians or Gaza. He also added that Israeli takes very seriously its obligations to get civilians out of harm's way.

“This is a war we're fighting against Hamas, not against the Palestinians not against Gaza, against the terror group that waged war on us with the October 7 massacre. Now we take very seriously our obligations to get civilians out of harm's way. That's why two and a half weeks ago, the Israeli Army gave people in northern Gaza 24 hours to evacuate for their own safety that 24 hours has since become two and a half weeks. And that's because northern Gaza is where Hamas has embedded itself under civilian areas. It is using civilians as human shields”, said Eylon.