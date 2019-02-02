हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Earthquake

Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes near Sumatra in Indonesia: USGS

JAKARTA: A magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck off Sumatra island in Indonesia at a depth of 10 km on Saturday afternoon, the US Geological Survey said.

Indonesia`s National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) said there were no immediate reports of damage and that there was no potential for tsunami.

An initial USGS reading had put the quake at a depth of 38 km.

EarthquakeSumatraIndonesia
