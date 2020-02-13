Meet Ella: New Zealand police's first Artificial Intelligence officer

New Zealand police on Wednesday (February 12) unveiled its first Artificial Intelligence (AI) officer named Ella at the police national headquarters in Wellington.

Ella will be at the centre of the new digital services of New Zealand police, reported nzherald.co.in. Ella stands for Electronic Lifelike Assistant and this AI officer is part of two new digital kiosks designed by New Zealand police with an aim to reduce queues in police stations. New Zealand police is also hopeful that the introduction of Ella will provide a modern way to connect with the public.

Ella is the brainchild of project manager Erin Greally and this one-of-a-kind AI officer has been designed as a mix of 26 different people. Ella will be stationed at the headquarters building in Molesworth Station and the users will be able to get information or be connected to whom they want to visit.

New Zealand police has said that after the success of the three-month pilot, Ella's friendly, CGI face will be spread across kiosks throughout the country, reported nzherald.co.in.

The other kiosk in the three-month pilot phase is the police connect service, which can be used by the common people to ask for information on several questions or report a crime. The kiosk can also be used to get in touch with someone at the call centre.

During the pilot phase, these kiosks will be stationed at the Wellington, Johnsonville, and Featherston stations, but Commissioner Mike Bush has expressed hope that very soon these kiosks will be set up in stations across New Zealand, as well as non-police locations.

The kiosks will be fitted with CCTV cameras and other alarms. The new services were "a continuation of the modernisation of the New Zealand police force", Bush said.