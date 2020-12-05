हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mike Pompeo

Mike Pompeo says violence levels in Afghanistan 'unacceptably high'

Mike Pompeo has said that the violence currently taking place in Afghanistan is `unacceptably high`.

Mike Pompeo says violence levels in Afghanistan &#039;unacceptably high&#039;

WASHINGTON: The violence currently taking place in Afghanistan is `unacceptably high`, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday, adding that Washington has asked the warring parties there to `stand back and indeed stand down`.

"I made clear to them that the violence levels can`t continue while these negotiations go on, it won`t work," Pompeo said at the IISS Manama Dialogue. 

