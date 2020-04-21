More than 1.70 lakh death due to coronavirus COVID-19 globally; France death toll cross 20,000

The surge in coronavirus COVID-19 infections across the globe doesn't seem to stop as the virus has infected more than 24.7 lakh people until 7 am on Tuesday (April 20, 2020). The virus that was first detected in Wuhan, China in late December 2019, has taken close to 1,70,042 lives around the world and approximately 24,73,209 people have been tested COVID-19 positive, according to the data released by Johns Hopkins University`s Coronavirus Resource Centre.

France became the fourth country to record more than 20,000 deaths after US, Spain and Italy on Tuesday. The total number of fatalities reported in France stands at 20,292 until Tuesday morning.

The United States (US) holds the first spot on the maximum number of positive cases globally, with over 7,84,599 positive coronavirus cases. Spain is on the second spot in the world where around 2,00,210 positive cases have been registered.

Italy has been the third-worst affected country in the world with more than 1,81,228 coronavirus infections, followed by France (1,56,480), Germany (1,47,065) and the United Kingdom (1,25,856).

Turkey also nears 1 lakh mark as the number of infections rose to 90,980, epicenter China has reported 83,817 confirmed cases, Iran with 83,505 patients and Russia with 47,121 positive COVID-19 cases are the other worst-hit nations.

The global pandemic has claimed most lives in the US where around 42,138 people have succumbed to the disease while Italy losing 24,114 of its citizens is the second worst-hit nation on the list of the places with most COVID-19 deaths.

Spain is the third worst-affected nation where close to 21,000 people have lost their lives due to the fatal virus. The UK with 16,550 fatalities and New York where close to 15,000 people have died are the other places around the world with most COVID-19 deaths.