More than 29.4 lakh global coronavirus cases, over 2.05 lakh dead

The coronavirus pandemic spanning over 185 countries/regions on Sunday (April 26, 2020) infected close to 29.5 lakh people with claiming more than 2.05 lakh lives.

As per the data by Johns Hopkins University at 10 PM IST, there are over 29,47,610 COVID-19 positive patients across the world while more than 2,05,600 people have succumbed to the virus.

The United States (US) tops the list of having the most number of confirmed cases and COVID-19 deaths.

The number of confirmed coronavirus patients in the US by Sunday evening jumped to 9,43,850.

The US is followed by Spain where more than 2,26,600 people have contracted the deadly virus.

Italy on the third spot has over 1,97,670 COVID-19 confirmed cases in its country.

France with 1,61,660 infections is the fourth worst-hit nation in the world.

Germany having 1,57,100 cases, the United Kingdom (UK) with 1,54,000 COVID-19 patients, and Turkey with 1,07,773 positive cases are the other countries in the world that have breached the 1,00,000 mark.

The next in-line are Iran (90,480), China (83,900), Russia (80,940) and Brazil (59,470).

On the list of the places with most COVID-19 deaths, the US remained on top with more than 54,500 deaths, which is around 26.5% of the global death count.

Italy has been the second-worst affected country where over 26,600 people have died due to the virus.

Spain on the third spot has lost around 23,190 of its citizens.

France with 22,850 fatalities, the UK with 20,732 deaths, and New York with 17,126 casualties are the other worst-hit places.