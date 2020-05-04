More than 36 lakh COVID-19 world cases with 2.5 lakh deaths

The coronavirus by Monday (May 4, 2020) evening infected more than 36 lakh people across the world with over 2.5 lakh dying after contracting COVID-19.

As of 10:30 PM IST on Monday, approximately 36,09,990 people have been tested COVID-19 positive and over 2,50,090 people have lost their lives due to the coronavirus, according to the COVID-19 data provided by Worldometers website.

There were around 46,200 new confirmed cases and 1,951 deaths due to COVID-19 in the world in the last 24 hours.

The number of recoveries on Monday increased to 11,70,403 while the number of active cases touched 21,89,460.

The United States (US) being the worst-hit country in the world reported close to 10,000 cases in a day and now has 11,97,900 coronavirus patients in the country.

Spain on the second spot saw a jump of 1,179 cases in 24 hours and the total number of confirmed cases surged to 2,48,300.

Spain is followed by Italy where close to 2,12,000 positive cases have been recorded to date. Italy on Monday witnessed 1,220 infections.

The United Kingdom with 3,985 new patients has now recorded 1,90,580 cases so far.

France being the fifth worst-hit country has 1,68,690 total infections in the country where 93,010 cases are still active.

Germany with less than 100 cases in the last 24 hours has 1,65,745 confirmed cases.

Russia with 10,580 cases within a day reported the most number of COVID-19 cases in the world on Monday. The country's total count has now increased to 1,45,260.

Turkey (1,26,045 cases), Brazil (1,01,820), Iran (98,640), and China (82,880) have also been severely hit by the dangerous virus.

Countries with most COVID-19 deaths:

The US remained on top with more than 69,000 COVID-19 deaths. The US death toll on Monday increased by 413. “We’re going to lose anywhere from 75, 80 to 100,000 people. That’s a horrible thing,” US President Donald Trump said on Fox News on Sunday night. As recently as Friday the President had said he hoped fewer than 1,00,000 Americans would die and earlier in the week had talked of 60,000 to 70,000 deaths.

As of last week, the University of Washington`s IHME predictive model, often cited by White House officials and state public health authorities, projected the first wave of 72,400 coronavirus deaths in the United States.

On second spot, Italy's death count increased by 195 deaths to 29,079 on Monday.

The UK on the third spot recorded the most number of deaths on Monday after the US. Over 288 people died due to coronavirus in the last 24 hours in the UK. The total number of deaths has jumped to 28,734. According to figures announced by Health Secretary Matt Hancock, the increase was the smallest since late March. He added that it's expected to rise in the coming days as the numbers tended to be lower during the weekend.

Spain with 164 new deaths has now lost 25,428 of its citizens while France's has reported close to 25,000 COVID-19 deaths.