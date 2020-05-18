More than 54,900 new COVID-19 cases globally, 2,268 deaths in 24 hours

New Delhi: The coronavirus pandemic in the last 24 hours infected more than 54,900 people globally and took over 2,260 lives, according to the COVID-19 data by the Worldometer website.

As of 11:45 PM IST on Sunday (May 17, 2020), the total number of coronavirus infections in the world increased to 47,71,910. The number of COVID-19 deaths surged to 3,15,170 while over 18,44,030 have recovered from the virus.

The United States with approximately 15,15,310 remained the worst-hit country in the world. The US on Sunday registered 7,530 infections.

Russia in the last 24 hours saw the most number of cases in the world and moved past Spain to have the second most number of cases globally. Russia with 9,700 cases on Sunday now has 2,81,750 confirmed cases in the country.

1,210 fresh cases in Spain took the total count to 2,77,710 while 3,142 cases took the UK's total to 2,43,300.

Brazil witnessed over 500 new cases in a day and the total number of confirmed cases in the country increased to 2,33,645.

Italy (2,25,435 infections), France (1,79,565), Germany (1,76,630) and Turkey (1,49,435) are the other severely COVID-19-hit countries.

Most number of coronavirus deaths:

The US remained on top with 90,332 fatalities. Around 219 people succumb to the virus on Sunday in the US.

The US is followed by the UK where over 34,635 people have died due to the fatal virus.

Italy on the third spot has recorded close 32,000 COVID-19 deaths.

France with 28,108 casualties and Spain with 27,650 deaths are the other countries with most coronavirus deaths in the world.