हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Brazil

Mudslides and floods claim 204 lives in Brazil's Petropolis, at least 51 missing

At least 51 people remained missing as rescue efforts continued to retrieve victims from the mountains of mud that buried homes.

Mudslides and floods claim 204 lives in Brazil&#039;s Petropolis, at least 51 missing
(Credits: Reuters)

Rio de Janeiro: The death toll from mudslides and floods in the Brazilian city of Petropolis, in southeast Rio de Janeiro state, rose to 204 on Wednesday (February 23, 2022), authorities said. 

According to the police, at least 51 people remained missing as rescue efforts continued to retrieve victims from the mountains of mud that buried homes.

A spokesman for the Fire Department of the state of Rio de Janeiro said search and rescue efforts were suspended on Wednesday due to storms in the area.

On Feb. 15, Petropolis, a city located 68 km from Rio de Janeiro, was slammed with heavy rains that caused more than 50 mudslides and floods.

Petropolis, a historic tourism hub in Brazil, still has 810 evacuees who have been living in school shelters for the past week. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
BrazilRio de JanerioBrazil mudslides
Next
Story

Ukraine crisis: US slaps sanctions on company building Russia's Nord Stream 2 pipeline

Must Watch

PT11M51S

DNA: Ukraine Russia Conflict -- Why is Putin so difficult to deal with?