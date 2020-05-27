हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Nepal

Nepal's Parliament delays taking up constitutional amendment for country’s new map

Nepal&#039;s Parliament delays taking up constitutional amendment for country’s new map

New Delhi: Nepal's Parliament has delayed taking up the constitutional amendment for the country’s new map that was to be taken up by the House of Representatives. The new Nepal map showcasing Indian territories as Nepal territories can get legal backing only once the Parliament takes up and passes the constitutional amendment.

No reason has been given why Constitution Amendment Bill for Nepal Map was removed from Nepal's House of Representatives agenda. The initiative was taken by the government with the opposition Nepal Congress yet to endorse it in its central committee meeting.

"The decision on the amendment to update the map will be made at the forthcoming Central Working Committee meeting. We requested that amendment be put on hold for time being," Krishna Prasad Situala of Nepali Congress was quoted as saying by Kathmandu Post.

Nepal Law Minister Dr Shivamaya Tumbahangphe was to present the 'Constitution of Nepal Second Amendment Bill 2077' in Wednesday's meet of the Parliament. 

The Nepali government last week issued a new, controversial map of the country which showed Indian territories of Lipulekh, Kalapani, Limpiyadhura as its own. 

Earlier this month Nepali President addressing the joint session of the Parliament said the new maps of the country will be published that will show all areas it considers its own. 

The ongoing dispute is not new and dates back to 1816 when under the Treaty of Sugauli, King of Nepal lost parts of its territory to British including Kalapani and Lipulekh. 

The development comes even as Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli has said that the increase in a number of COVID cases in the country is due to unchecked inflow of people from India.

NepalParliamentConstitutional amendmentNew Nepal map
