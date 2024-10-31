New Hezbollah Chief Opens Door For Ceasefire With Israel If 'Suitable Offer' Is Made

Naim Qassem, Hezbollah’s newly appointed chief following the assassination of former leader Hassan Nasrallah, stated on Wednesday that Hezbollah could consider a ceasefire with Israel if an appropriate offer were made.

Speaking with Al-Jadeed, Qassem noted that while Hezbollah is prepared to endure Israeli military actions for an extended period, they would contemplate a ceasefire if Israel presents a credible and favorable proposition.

“If the Israelis decide they want to stop the aggression, we say we accept, but under conditions that we see as appropriate and suitable,” Qassem remarked, suggesting that a negotiated peace could be a viable outcome amidst the intensifying hostilities.

Israeli Operations Intensify in Baalbek

Israeli military operations have ramped up significantly, with forces targeting the eastern city of Baalbek, a major Hezbollah stronghold. Reports indicate that recent airstrikes have resulted in the death of a senior Hezbollah commander, with Lebanon’s health ministry reporting at least 19 casualties in Baalbek alone.

As airstrikes continue, Israeli officials have described the attacks as focusing on Hezbollah’s "command and control centers."

The conflict has led to mounting losses on both sides; an AFP tally records approximately 1,754 deaths in Lebanon since hostilities reignited in September.

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati has expressed “cautious optimism” regarding the prospect of a ceasefire. He noted that recent comments from U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein suggest that an agreement might be achievable ahead of the U.S. elections on November 5.

Meanwhile, Israel’s Energy Minister Eli Cohen confirmed that Israel’s security cabinet is actively discussing potential terms for a truce. A proposed agreement would involve a 60-day cessation of hostilities, contingent on Hezbollah’s withdrawal from positions near the Israeli border.

Diplomatic Efforts Gain Momentum

In a bid to mediate the conflict, the U.S. has deployed its Middle East advisers, with President Biden’s senior advisers, including Amos Hochstein, en route to Israel. The focus of these diplomatic efforts includes not only Lebanon but also Gaza, where recent Israeli strikes have led to widespread international condemnation.