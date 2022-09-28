NewsWorld
NORTH KOREA

North Korea fires 2 ballistic missiles day before Kamla Harris' visit to Demilitarized Zone

Harris is to arrive in South Korea on Thursday for talks with President Yoon Suk Yeol and other officials. She also is to visit the tense border with North Korea

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 28, 2022, 08:27 PM IST|Source: AP
  • N.Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters
  • US Vice President Kamala Harris is to visit South Korea on Thursday
  • The N.Korean missiles lifted off 10 minutes apart: Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff

Trending Photos

North Korea fires 2 ballistic missiles day before Kamla Harris' visit to Demilitarized Zone

Seoul: North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters on Wednesday, its neighbours said, a day before U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is to visit South Korea. Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement that the North Korean missiles lifted off 10 minutes apart on Wednesday afternoon from its capital region and flew toward the waters off its east coast. South Korea and Japan estimated that the North Korean missiles fired Wednesday flew 300-360 kilometres with a maximum altitude of 30-50 kilometres.

Japanese Vice Defence Minister Toshiro Ino said Japan's military also detected the launches and that the weapons flew in an irregular trajectory. Ino said that "North Korea's repeated missile firings amid (Russia's) invasion of Ukraine is impermissible'. 

The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said North Korea's provocations would only deepen its international isolation while pushing South Korea and the United States to strengthen their deterrence. The low trajectories resembled the flight of the missile fired on Sunday, which some analysts said was likely a nuclear-capable, highly manoeuvrable weapon modelled after Russia's Iskander missile.

Also Read: South Korea, US retaliate against North Korea's missile firings, launch eight missiles

The launches follow a missile test by North Korea earlier this week.
Harris is to arrive in South Korea on Thursday for talks with President Yoon Suk Yeol and other officials. She also is to visit the tense border with North Korea, in what U.S. Officials call an attempt to underscore the strength of the U.S.-South Korean alliance and the U.S. Commitment to stand beside South Korea in the face of any North Korea threats.

U.S. And South Korean navy ships were also conducting drills off South Korea's east coast in a show of force against North Korea. The four-day exercise, which began Monday, involves the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan. It is the first training exercise by the allies involving a U.S. Aircraft carrier near the Korean Peninsula since 2017.

South Korea-U.S. Joint military exercises often draw a furious response from North Korea, which views them as an invasion rehearsal. A short-range North Korean missile launched Sunday was seen as a response to the U.S.-South Korean training.

Live Tv

North KoreaKamala HarrisSouth KoreaNorth Korea ballistic missilesUS vice president Dick Cheney

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA : 'Combat Power' of Make in India LCH
DNA Video
DNA : Russian soldiers are now afraid of war!
DNA Video
DNA: NASA's Dart Attack on Asteroid decoded
DNA Video
DNA: Why is bad habit of wasting food not ending?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 27, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Ashok Gehlot seems to be out of Congress President race
DNA Video
DNA: 'Explanation' of Waqf Board's 'occupation policy' with examples
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 26, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's minister dishonored internationally
DNA Video
DNA: Why is NASA preparing to save Earth?