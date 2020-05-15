North Korean leader Kim Jong-un replaces bodyguard, head of spy agency: Report

PYONGYANG: In an unexpected move, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is reported to have replaced the head of the country’s main intelligence agency and the Supreme Guard Commander, who is in charge of protecting him and his family.

According to the South Korea based-English daily 'Korea Herald', Kim had replaced Jang Kil-song as director of the country’s main intelligence agency Reconnaissance General Bureau (RGB) in December 2019 with Lt Gen. Rim Kwang-il. Rim was also reportedly appointed as a member of the Central Military Commission of the ruling Workers’ Party.

Meanwhile, Army General Yun Jong-rin, who had been the North Korean leader Kim's chief bodyguard since 2010, has been replaced by Kwak Chang-sik as the new Supreme Guard commander. Yun Jong-rin is also a member of the ruling party's central committee, according to reports.

According to the South Korean Unification Ministry, Lt. General Rim Kwang-il was promoted as the director of the Reconnaissance General Bureau, replacing Jang Kil-song last December.

North Korea’s RGB is believed to be involved in some of the most high-profile attacks, espionage, clandestine operations and cyber warfare the regime has carried out against, mostly, South Korea, Japan and the US. South Korea believes that it was RGB, which orchestrated the 2010 torpedoing of South Korean naval vessel Cheonan, in which 46 sailors were killed. At the time, hardline military general and former NK nuclear envoy Kim Yong-chol was heading the agency since its initiation in 2009.

The North Korean leader later appointed Rim as a member of the Central Military Commission of the ruling Workers’ Party in December, a move pointing to his rising influence in the party.

Whereas Kwak Chang-sik is believed to have been appointed the new Supreme Guard commander last April, replacing Gen. Yun Jong-rin, who has been protecting Kim since 2010. Kwak is not much known to the outside world and his name began appearing in state media last year.

It is still not clear why the two former top-ranking serving officials were replaced. The South Korean Unification Ministry also refused to confirm the position of Kim’s younger sister Kim Yo-jong, who has received spotlight recently as the possible heir apparent of the regime.

It is believed that she could be either part of the Organization and Guidance Department, Propaganda and Agitation Department, the Ministry said.