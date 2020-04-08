Over 83,000 Coronavirus COVID-19 worldwide confirmed cases, 6,300 deaths in 24 hours

The coronavirus COVID-19 confirmed cases as on Wednesday (April 8, 2020) at 10:30 PM IST saw an increase of over 83,000 positive cases across the world and the death count surged by 6,300.

As per the live Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University, the COVID-19 positive cases increased from 13,81,014 on Tuesday to 14,64,852 on Wednesday, whereas, the death count jumped from 79,091 to 85,397, an increase of 6,306 deaths within 24 hours.

The United States (US) remained on top of the list of most COVID-19 positive cases with 4,02,923 cases, which is an increase of around 22,958 coronavirus cases compared to Tuesday.

The US is followed by Spain which has reported over 1,46,690 cases, a surge of 6,179 cases in a day.

Italy with 1,39,422 COVID-19 cases and France having 1,10,070 cases remain on third and fourth spots.

Germany (1,09,329), China (82,809) where the fatal virus was first reported in late December 2019, Iran (64,586) and the United Kingdom (61,455) are the other countries witnessing the most number of coronavirus cases in the world.

On the list of the countries reporting most of the deaths, Italy remained on the top with seeing over 17,669 deaths, 542 more than Tuesday.

Spain is second on the worst-hit list with their death count climbing by 776 to 14,673 in 24 hours.

Spain is followed by the US which has seen the most number of COVID-19 deaths and positive cases in the past few days. The US death count increased by 1,156 in a day to jump to 13,007. The most number of deaths in the US has been reported in New York City (4,009), which is also the sixth on the most COVID-19 deaths list across the world.

The next worst-hit countries are France (10,328), the UK (7,097) and Iran (3993).