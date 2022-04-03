Owner crashes brand new Ferrari 488 worth Rs 1.2 crore mins after taking delivery

Driving a high-performance automobile requires a high level of self-assurance behind the wheel. For this British driver, the exact opposite happened when he crashed his brand-new Ferrari just 3 km away from the showroom. According to the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit's Twitter feed, it was bought that after just two miles (3.2 kilometres), the Ferrari crashed.

None of those who were engaged in the incident were hurt. The 488's front end has been extensively damaged, according to a photograph published on social media. We don't know what transpired in these photographs since the Ferrari 488 seems to be alone.

While the car's top front, bonnet, and sections around its headlights seem destroyed, a closer inspection reveals otherwise. No one was injured in this mishap, other than the new Ferrari owner's sentiments.

Due to the high price of the 488 (about Rs 1.13 crore to Rs 2.27 crore) depending on mileage, this wasn't a cheap purchase. Hopefully, this was already taken care of by the owner's insurance.

The Ferrari 488 uses a 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 engine which produces 670 PS of power and 760 Nm of torque, mated to a 7-speed DCT which powers the rear wheels. Ferrari 488 is capable to do 0-100 km/h in 3 seconds and has a top speed of 361 km/h.

This isn't the first time a supercar has crashed just after leaving a showroom. It happens all the time, particularly if the driver has never driven a supercar before. Because of this, this disaster should serve as a reminder that supercars receive their name from the fact that they are "super."

