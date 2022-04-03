India supplies rice, diesel to Sri Lanka as crisis-hit country declares nationwide public emergency

Colombo: India delivered 40,000 MT of diesel to Sri Lanka on Saturday (April 2, 2022) to help ease the power crisis in the island country. This was India’s fourth consignment of fuel delivered to Sri Lanka under the LoC.

India has also extended a part of the US 500 million oil line of credit (LoC) to Sri Lanka. India has supplied around 200,000 MT of fuel to the island nation over the last 50 days.

"More fuel supplies delivered by #India to #SriLanka! A consignment of 40,000 MT of diesel under #Indian assistance through Line of Credit of $500 mn was handed over by High Commissioner to Hon`ble Energy Minister Gamini Lokuge in #Colombo today," tweeted India High Commission in Colombo (sic).

Nationwide social media blackout

Meanwhile, according to an internet observatory, the Sri Lanka government imposed a nationwide social media blackout after midnight on Sunday (April 3, 2022). Some two dozen social media platforms were affected including Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, YouTube, Snapchat, TikTok, and Instagram.

"Confirmed: Real-time network data show Sri Lanka has imposed a nationwide social media blackout, restricting access to platforms including Twitter, Facebook, WhatsApp, YouTube, and Instagram as emergency is declared amid widespread protests," NetBlocks tweeted.

36-hour curfew from Saturday

Earlier, the island country had also announced a 36-hour curfew from Saturday to Monday ahead of the planned protest for Sunday over severe power crisis and rising inflation.

The island nation of 22 million people is having a hard time dealing with blackouts for up to 13 hours a day as the government scrambles to secure foreign exchange to pay for fuel imports.

Government declares state of public emergency

A London based rights watchdog on Saturday warned the Sri Lankan government that the declaration of emergency in the island nation, in the name of public security, should not become a pretext for human rights violations.

"Sri Lanka: The declaration of the state of emergency in the name of public security should not become a pretext for further human rights violations. The order declaring a state of emergency intends to restrict the rights to freedom of association, assembly and movement as well as due process protections," Amnesty International said in a statement.

"In the context of growing public discontentment with the government`s handing of economics crisis, the state of emergency could have the effect of stifling dissent by creating fear, facilitating arbitrary arrests and detention," the statement added.

On Friday, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa issued the Extraordinary Gazette declaring a state of public emergency in Sri Lanka with immediate effect.

Rajapaksa said the emergency was declared in the interests of public security, protection of public order and the maintenance of supplies and services essential to the life of the community.

