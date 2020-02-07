हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pakistan Air Force

Pakistan Air Force jet crashes during routine training mission

The PAF spokesperson in a statement said that the pilot safely ejected. Dawn reported that there was no loss of life or property due to this incident.

Pakistan Air Force jet crashes during routine training mission

A Mirage aircraft of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) crashed on Friday during a routine operational training mission near Shorkot city in Punjab province, Pakistani media Dawn reported quoting the PAF.

The PAF spokesperson in a statement said that the pilot safely ejected. Dawn reported that there was no loss of life or property due to this incident.

According to Dawn, the Air Headquarters has ordered a board of inquiry to know the cause of the accident.

In January 2020, a PAF aircraft crashed while on a routine operational training mission crashed near Mianwali, Dawn reported. The pilots, Squadron Leader Haris bin Khalid and Flying Officer Ibaadur Rehman, aboard the PAF FT-7 aircraft died in the crash.

Tags:
Pakistan Air ForcePakistan Air Force jetPAF
Next
Story

Australia celebrates as heavy rains dampen huge bush fires

Must Watch

PT34M22S

Watch Debate: Are political parties supporting Anti-CAA protests just to get votes from Muslims?