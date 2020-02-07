Pakistan Air Force jet crashes during routine training mission

A Mirage aircraft of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) crashed on Friday during a routine operational training mission near Shorkot city in Punjab province, Pakistani media Dawn reported quoting the PAF.

The PAF spokesperson in a statement said that the pilot safely ejected. Dawn reported that there was no loss of life or property due to this incident.

According to Dawn, the Air Headquarters has ordered a board of inquiry to know the cause of the accident.

In January 2020, a PAF aircraft crashed while on a routine operational training mission crashed near Mianwali, Dawn reported. The pilots, Squadron Leader Haris bin Khalid and Flying Officer Ibaadur Rehman, aboard the PAF FT-7 aircraft died in the crash.