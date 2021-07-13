हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Pakistan

Pakistan army suffers major casualties during operation against Taliban

File Photo

New Delhi: Pakistani army has suffered major casualties during an operation against banned terror group Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan or Pakistan Taliban. The incident that happened on Monday saw the Pakistani army suffering 11 casualties includes Captain Abdul Basit from the 28 Baloch Regiment. Basit was on deputation to Thal Scouts of Pak Frontier Corps Wing.

The incident happened in Pakistan's northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa or KPK province where 6 employees of Pakistan's Jazz Mobile Operator were abducted by a militia operating the region. The exact location is Kurram District of Kohat division of KPK. The Pakistani forces had gone to rescue the abducted employees when the incident happened.

TTP has been behind a number of terror attacks in the country, including the recent bomb explosion near the Serena Hotel in Quetta, a location where the Chinese envoy to Pakistan was staying.

The development comes even as the Afghan Taliban, which is supported by Pakistan has been making territorial gains in Afghanistan. The increased violence level by the Afghan Taliban comes even as Americans withdraw from the country after 20 years.

