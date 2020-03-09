हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Pakistan PM Imran Khan greets Hindus on Holi

The festival of colour is being celebrated in Pakistan on Monday and Tuesday.

Image courtesy: Reuters

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday (March 9) greeted the Hindu community on the occasion of Holi. The festival of colour is being celebrated in Pakistan on Monday and Tuesday.

"Wishing all our Hindu community a very happy and peaceful Holi, the festival of colours," the prime minister tweeted.

The Balochistan provincial government on Sunday announced a two-day holiday for the Hindu community to celebrate Holi.

Hindus form the biggest minority community in Pakistan. According to official estimates, 75 lakh Hindus live in Pakistan. 

