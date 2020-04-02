Pakistan PM Imran Khan spews venom at PM Narendra Modi, shows concern over Kashmir but abandons PoK during COVID-19 pandemic

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday trained his guns at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Jammu and Kashmir, even when his country is getting ravaged by the deadly coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Pakistan has crossed 2,000 and the country has witnessed over 30 deaths.

Ever since the abrogation of Article 370, Khan has spewed venom against the PM Modi-led government and continuously interfered in India's internal matter. His recent attack came on Thursday when he called the government 'Hindutva supremacist'. This comes a day after the Centre introduced new domicile rules for Jammu and Kashmir. On April 1, the government issued a gazette notification announcing a slew of amendments to 138 Acts of Jammu and Kashmir that included protecting jobs up to Group-4 for only those who are domicile of the union territory.

On Thursday, taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Khan said, "We strongly condemn the racist Hindutva Supremacist Modi Govt's continuing attempts to illegally alter the demography of IOJK in violation of all international laws & treaties. The new Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Order 2020 is a clear violation of the 4th Geneva Convention."

"Timing of this latest illegal action is particularly reprehensible because it seeks to exploit the international focus on COVID19 pandemic to push forward BJP's Hindutva Supremacist agenda. The UN & int comm must stop India's continuing violations of UNSC Resolutions & Int law. We stand with the Kashmiris in rejecting this latest Indian attempt to alter the demography of IOJK. Pakistan will continue to expose Indian state terrorism & it's denial of the Kashmiris right to self-determination," added Khan.

His concern for the people of Jammu and Kashmir comes at a time when he has abandoned the people of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and left them to suffer during the trying times of the coronavirus.

Pakistan government has been battling the pandemic with the help of its close friend China, the country which was also the epicentre of the deadly virus. Recently, several doctors along with a consignment of ventilators and essential medicines were also dispatched from China to Pakistan. But shockingly, none of these medical facilities has been extended to the people of PoK.

In these trying times, the neglect of the Pakistan government has angered the people of PoK. "The situation in PoK is extremely precarious. According to newspaper reports, the Pakistani government is constantly discriminating against the common people and even not supplying basic necessities to the people in PoK," said JNU Professor Nalin Mohapatra to Zee News. China has been providing huge medical supplies and doctors to Pakistan to handle the deadly virus but PoK has been rendered an orphan.