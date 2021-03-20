हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Pakistan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan tests COVID-19 positive, two days after taking vaccine

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan tested COVID-19 positive on Saturday, the nation`s health minister announced just two days after the premier got his vaccine jab.

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan tested COVID-19 positive on Saturday, the nation`s health minister announced just two days after the premier got his vaccine jab.

Currently, Khan is "self isolating at home," minister Faisal Sultan wrote in a tweet. 

The Prime Minister's Office too confirmed the development.

Imran Khan had taken China's Sinovac vaccine two days ago on March 18. He recived the first shot of vaccination against COVID-19 and urged the citizens of his country to ensure the full implementation of norms to prevent the surge in cases of coronavirus.

The South Asian nation of 220 million is seeing a sharp rise in the coronavirus infections.

