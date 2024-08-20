Pakistan’s Imran Khan Weighing Career Options? Applies For Oxford Chancellor Post From Jail

Jailed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and former Prime Minister Imran Khan has applied to become the next chancellor of Oxford University, PTI announced on Monday. Khan, currently serving a prison sentence, is seeking the prestigious position despite his legal troubles.

The party took to social media platform ‘X’ to inform about Khan’s latest endeavour, the post said that the PTI chief, an Oxford alumnus, has ‘formally submitted’ his request to become the next chancellor of the prestigious university via his party’s London-based spokesperson, Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari.

“Pakistan’s national hero and Former Prime Minister Imran Khan, founder and chairman of Pakistan’s biggest political party PTI, a cricketing legend, a philanthropist and an alumnus of Oxford University, is running for the position of Chancellor of Oxford University, all while being imprisoned,” the PTI post read.

The statement further claimed that, despite being unlawfully incarcerated for over a year, Khan remains steadfast in his principles and causes. It was also confirmed by Zulfi Bukhari that the application has been formally submitted.

Pakistan's national hero and Former Prime Minister Imran Khan, founder and chairman of Pakistan’s biggest political party PTI, a cricketing legend, a philanthropist and an alumnus of Oxford University, is running for the position of Chancellor of Oxford University, all while… pic.twitter.com/M4BPghvxGG August 18, 2024

Khan's party made the announcement following Chris Patten's declaration in February that he would be resigning as Oxford chancellor, according to Al Jazeera. Patten is the last British governor of Hong Kong.

The list of candidates for the 10-year term of Oxford University’s chancellor will remain confidential until October, as stated on the university’s website. Voting for the position is scheduled to occur at the end of that month.

Imran Khan: From British Magazines To Pakistan’s Ex-PM

Imran Khan, a 1975 graduate of Oxford University with a degree in philosophy, politics, and economics, is known for his former lifestyle as a prominent cricket player in Pakistan. His career during that period often featured in British gossip magazines, according to Al Jazeera.

Khan, who has been married three times—including to British socialite and filmmaker Jemima Goldsmith—served as chancellor of the University of Bradford from 2005 to 2014. Following his cricket career, he shifted to philanthropy and politics, ultimately becoming Pakistan's prime minister from 2018 to 2022.

In 2022, Khan lost his position as prime minister after failing to secure a confidence vote. He then criticized the military, his former supporters, and mobilized large crowds in his bid to return to power. In August of the previous year, Khan was arrested on various charges including corruption and inciting violence. He has spent a year in prison but claims the charges are politically motivated attempts to prevent his return to power, as reported by Al Jazeera.