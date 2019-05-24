close

Pakistan

Pakistan test-fires ballistic missile Shaheen-II

Pakistan test-fires ballistic missile Shaheen-II
Photo: Grab from video posted on Twitter by @OfficialDGISPR

Islamabad: Pakistan Thursday successfully test-fired a long-range ballistic missile capable of carrying a nuclear warhead, capable of hitting targets as far as 1,500 kilometers away, bringing major Indian cities under its range.

The Army said in a statement that the launch of Shaheen-II missile, which has a range of 1,500 kilometers, was successful and ended in the Arabian Sea.

The launch was aimed at ensuring operational readiness of the Army Strategic Forces Command, it said.

"Shaheen-II Missile is capable of carrying both conventional and nuclear warheads up to a range of 1,500 kilometers. Shaheen-II is a highly capable missile which fully meets Pakistan's strategic needs towards maintenance of desired deterrence stability in the region," the Army said.

It said that the launch, having its impact point in the Arabian Sea, was witnessed by Director General Strategic Plans Division, Commander Army Strategic Forces Command, senior officers from the Army Strategic Forces Command, scientists and engineers of the strategic organisations.

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and Services Chiefs congratulated the scientists and engineers on the conduct of successful launch.

President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan have also congratulated scientists on their achievement, the statement said.

