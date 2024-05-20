New Delhi: Former Pakistan Prime Minister who has been in jail since August last year has been accused of illegally obtaining and selling high-value gifts from the state gift repository. Former cricketer Imran Khan was handed jail sentences - one of 14 years and the other three years - in two cases about illegally acquiring and selling state gifts. Both sentences have been suspended by high courts while his appeals are heard.

However, in recent development, a probe by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has revealed new corruption allegations against Imran Khan, the former Prime Minister and founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), according to Geo News. The investigation revealed that Khan had unlawfully acquired and sold seven watches from the state gift repository during his tenure as the country's leader. The latest case alleges that he retained and sold ten valuable gifts without properly declaring them to the authorities or depositing them into the Toshakhana, as required by law.

As per the rules, any gifts received by the head of state, first lady, or president exceeding PKR 30,000 in value must be registered in the state gift repository

The inquiry report also disclosed that Khan's wife, Bushra Bibi, previously convicted in a Toshakhana case, had received and kept a watch, a ring, and a necklace that should have been handed over to the gift depository.

Additionally, the report indicated that state gifts were obtained or retained at significantly reduced prices, with discrepancies in the valuation of luxury items by an inexperienced private appraiser lacking the required expertise.

The Geo News reported that the NAB’s findings indicate possible collusion between the buyers of the Graff watches and a private appraiser, who allegedly undervalued the watches by Rs 30 million.

Following these revelations, the NAB has been authorized to extend the investigation against Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, both of whom have been served summons. The couple has challenged the notices in the Islamabad High Court (IHC), with Bushra Bibi's appeal scheduled for June 4 and Khan's appeal set for June 24.