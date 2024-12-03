PM Modi, Amit Shah Inspect Exhibition On New Criminal Laws Implementation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited an exhibition on the implementation of the new criminal laws in Chandigarh on Tuesday.

PM Modi was accompanied by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah as he inspected the exhibition.

At the exhibition, officials briefed both the leaders about the successful implementation of the new three criminal laws - Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam.

The programme showcased the practical application of these laws, demonstrating how they are already reshaping the criminal justice landscape. A live demonstration was also held, simulating a crime scene investigation where the new laws were put into action.

The theme of this programme is "Secure Society, Developed India- From Punishment to Justice."

The conceptualisation of the three laws was driven by the vision of the Prime Minister to remove colonial era laws which had continued to exist post-independence, and to transform the judicial system by shifting focus from punishment to justice. Keeping this in mind, the theme of this programme was kept "Secure Society, Developed India- From Punishment to Justice," an official release stated.

The new criminal laws, which were implemented nationwide on July 1, 2024, aim to make India's legal system more transparent, efficient, and adaptable to the needs of contemporary society. These landmark reforms mark a historic overhaul of India's criminal justice system, bringing in new frameworks to tackle modern-day challenges such as cybercrime, organized crime and ensuring justice for victims of various offenses.