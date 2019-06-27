PM Narendra Modi to meet Donald Trump, Saudi Crown Prince at G 20 Summit in Japan on Friday: Here is the full schedule

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend the G20 Summit on Friday to be held in Osaka, Japan. This will be the PM Modi's sixth G 20 Summit. On the sidelines of the summit, PM Modi will also attend important plurilateral meetings and meet other world leaders. The PM departed on Wednesday evening to participate in the two-day summit.

Live TV

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) gave the full schedule of PM Modi for Friday. PM Modi will meet several leaders, including US President Donald Trump, Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, South Korea President Moon Jae-In and Germany Chancellor Angela Merkel.

The meeting with is Trump, PM Modi's first in the G 20 Summit, is scheduled to take place at 6.05 am (IST), followed by his meeting with Prince Salman at 7.25 am (IST) and Jae-In at 8.30 am (IST). PM Modi will also meet Thailand and Vietnam prime ministers. He is also scheduled to meet the United Nations (UN) Secretary-General and World Bank Group President David Malpass.

June 28 (Friday)

5:40 am IST: Japan-US-India leaders’ meeting

6:05 am IST: Meeting with US President Donald Trump

6:50 am IST: Informal BRICS leaders’ meeting

7:25 am IST: Meeting with Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

7:45 am IST: Official welcome and family photo

8:05 am IST: Pull aside with Thailand Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-Cha (Retd.)

8: 30 am IST: Meeting with South Korea President Moon Jae-In

8:50 am IST: Session 1 (working lunch)

10:40 am IST: Pull aside with Vietnam Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc

10:55 am IST: Pull aside with World Bank Group President David Malpass

11: 05 am IST: Meeting with Germany Chancellor Angela Merkel

11:25 am IST: Session 2

1:00 pm IST: RIC leaders’ informal meeting

3:00 pm IST: Pull aside with United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

3:10 pm IST: Cultural programme and leaders’ dinner

On Thursday, PM Modi said that the ties between India and Japan have become stronger from the time the two countries cooperated to make a car to coming together to manufacture the bullet trains. Addressing the Indian diaspora in the Japanese city of Kobe, PM Modi said Japan has played an important role in India's economic development.

PM Modi said the bilateral ties are going to become more robust as India aims to become a USD 5 trillion economy in the next five years. "There was a time when we were collaborating in building cars and today we are collaborating in building a bullet train," said PM Modi.