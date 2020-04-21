President Donald Trump to temporarily suspend immigration to US amid coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic

US President Donald Trump on Monday said that he will soon sign an executive order to temporarily suspend immigration into America amid the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

It is to be noted that the US has been badly affected by the coronavirus pandemic as 40,000 people have died in the country so far due to the deadly virus.

"In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!," tweeted President Trump.

President Trump did not reveal the details of his executive order and also did not hint when he will sign such an order.

While the US president talked about suspending immigration visa, the H-1B visa, which helps the Indian IT professionals in landing jobs in the US, is a non-immigrant visa. But President Trump has also mentioned in his tweet that he wants to protect jobs of Americans, sending a message that he might suspend non-immigrant work visas too in the future.

The US has witnessed a record layoff due to the COVID-19 with around 22 million Americans applying for unemployment benefits so far.

It may be recalled that in March the US had suspended all routine visa services around the world due to coronavirus outbreak.