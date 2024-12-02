Days after India expressed its concern over atrocities against minorities including Hindus in Bangladesh, the neighbouring country's interim leader Muhammad Yunus launched a scathing attack against former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina while dismissing the reports of the atrocities. Yunus termed the media reports of attacks against Hindus baseless and devoid of facts.

“Much of what’s being said about this issue is propaganda and not based on facts," Yunus told Nikkei Asia. The interim leader also asked Indian journalists to visit Bangladesh to investigate these claims and report the reality.

The Indian government has raised concerns over the safety of minority Hindus in Bangladesh following reports of attacks on their homes, businesses, and temples. New Delhi has urged Dhaka to take concrete steps to protect its Hindu community and ensure their security.

Yunus also criticised Hasina alleging that the former PM destroyed everything. Hasina faces charges of crimes against humanity for deaths during the summer's student-led uprising. The interim government has sought help from Interpol to arrest Hasina. He pledged to hold general elections in Bangladesh ushering in constitutional and judicial reforms, including an electoral overhaul.

"We need comprehensive reforms in the economy, governance, bureaucracy and judiciary," said the 84-year-old Nobel laureate.

Yunus also hailed China saying that Beijing is a 'friend'. He said that China is supporting Bangladesh in various ways including from building roads and power plants to seaports.

On Sunday, Bangladesh's High Court overturned the convictions of Tarique Rahman, son of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, along with 48 others, in connection with a deadly grenade attack on a political rally in 2004. The acquittal comes at a pivotal moment as Bangladesh grapples with heightened political tensions, following the exile of longtime Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to India in August after a mass uprising that claimed hundreds of lives.

Meanwhile, Jamaat-e-Islami party, which shared power with Zia's party in 2001-2006 with important portfolios in the Cabinet, said it wants to allow the Yunus-led government to stay in power to bring in reforms in various sectors before a new election.