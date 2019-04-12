Russia honours PM Narendra Modi with Order of St Andrew the Apostle, its highest decoration

close

Russia on Friday honoured Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the 'Order of St Andrew the Apostle', the highest decoration of the country. 

The Russian Embassy said that the decoration was bestowed for PM Modi's exceptional services in promoting special and privileged strategic partnership between the two nations.

Earlier on April 4, United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Khalifa bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan had honoured PM Modi with the Zayed Medal. The award is the highest civil decoration of the country which is awarded to presidents, kings, and heads of states.

The honour was bestowed on PM Modi for his contribution towards boosting the relations between the two nations. UAE had said that the two nations have historical and comprehensive strategic ties which have been reinforced by the pivotal role of PM Modi.

