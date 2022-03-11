हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Russia-Ukraine conflict

Russia made proposals in legal form during latest peace talks with Ukraine

New Delhi: Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday said that the country has made some legal proposals to Ukraine during the latest and third round of talks between the two conflicted parties.

Russian MFA in a Twitter post wrote, "During the latest round of talks in Belarus, the Russian delegation made highly specific proposals, this time in the form of a legally binding draft document,” adding that the Ukrainian delegation took it to Kyiv for further discussions.

The third round of talks between Russia and Ukraine took place on Monday.

So far, Russian and Ukrainian negotiators have failed to reach a common ground and achieve a permanent ceasefire in the last three rounds of peace talks.

Mykhailo Podolyak, a member of the Ukrainian delegation, said that there was some minor progress in improving the logistics of humanitarian corridors in Ukraine during the latest peace talks.

Podolyak, who is also an advisor to the head of Volodymyr Zelenskyy`s office, said intensive consultations continued on the main political block of the settlement along with a ceasefire and security guarantees.

"The third round of negotiations has ended. There are small positive subductions in improving the logistics of humanitarian corridors... Intensive consultations have continued on the basic political block of the regulations, along with a ceasefire and security guarantees," Podolyak tweeted.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation on Ukraine that it dubs as retaliation in response to the calls from Donetsk and Luhansk people`s republics to defend themselves against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops.

So far, over 1.7 million people have fled Ukraine amid constant shelling and bombarding.

