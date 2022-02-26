Residential building in Ukrainian capital Kyiv struck by missile, visuals emerge

New Delhi: As Russia continued to intensify its attack on Ukraine amid global condemnation, a missile struck a residential building in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv earlier on Saturday (February 26).

An adviser to the interior minister said that no casualty was reported in the strike, Reuters reported. The visuals that emerged from the site showed smoke billowing from the building.

Anton Herashchenko, the adviser, also said Russia was 'lying about not shelling civilian infrastructure'. Herashchenko claimed that at least 40 such sites had been targetted and Russian troops were shelling civilian sites, the news agency reported.

Meanwhile, the Russian forces captured the southeastern Ukrainian city of Melitopol today, Russia`s Interfax news agency reported. This comes as Moscow launched coordinated cruise missile and artillery strikes on several Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv. The Ukrainian officials are yet to comment on the report.

The Russian forces also fired cruise missiles from the Black Sea at Mariupol, as well as Sumy in the northeast and Poltava in the east, the Ukrainian officials had said earlier.

As per the latest reports, the Ukrainian Health Minister Viktor Lyashko said that 198 people, including three children, have been killed and 1,115 people, including 33 children, have been wounded in the Russian attack so far. The minister's statement did not clarify whether the casualties included both military and civilians.

