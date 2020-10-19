हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Friends of Canada India

Several organizations protest against China's brutal repression of Uyghurs and release of detained Canadians

The protest took place on October 18 from 12 pm to 4 pm.

Several organizations protest against China&#039;s brutal repression of Uyghurs and release of detained Canadians

A total of eight organizations, including Friends of Canada-India and seven others, has held a protest against China's brutal repression of Uyghurs, concentration camps and for the release of two detained Canadians in China. The protest took place on October 18 from 12 pm to 4 pm.

The protest marched from Vancouver Art Gallery to Chinese consulate office in Vancouver and demonstrators rallied outside the Chinese consulate to take a stand against the Chinese government crackdown against Uyghurs community and other ethnic groups.

Maninder Gill of Friends of Canada-India said that the Chinese law threatens freedom of the press, freedom of speech and freedom of assembly. Gill strongly condemned China for its irresponsible actions and dictatorship approach.

Avtar Johal, Paul Braich, Baljinder Cheema, Parmjit Khosla, Dr Hakam Bhullar, Ashish Manral, Manpreet Grewal, Irfan Rana, Sohaib Ali Bajwa and many more joined the protest under Maninder Gill's leadership. Slogans against China were raised. More than 500 people participated in the protest.

Protesters followed all the guidelines by the BC Ministry of Health due to COVID-19. People were wearing masks and social distancing was maintained.

The seven other organizations who joined Friend of Canada-India are as follows:

1. Canada Tibet Committee & the Tibetan Community
2. Friends of Canada India Organization
3. Vancouver Society of Freedom, Democracy & Human Rights for China
4. Vancouver Hong Kong Political Activists
5. Vancouverites concerned about Hong Kong
6. Vancouver Society in Support of Democratic Movement (VSSDM)
7. Vancouver Uyghur Association

Maninder Gill of Friends of Canada-India thanked everyone at the end and said that despite COVID-19, it was a successful event.

Tags:
Friends of Canada IndiaUyghurs
Next
Story

Eighth grader Indian-American Anika Chebrolu bags $25,000 for possible COVID-19 cure
  • 75,50,273Confirmed
  • 1,14,610Deaths

Full coverage

  • 3,98,99,915Confirmed
  • 11,12,599Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT11M28S

Bihar Election 2020: Chirag Paswan hits out at Nitish Kumar