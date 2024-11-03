‘Showing No Interest In De-Escalation...’: Defence Expert Weighs In On India-Canada Diplomatic Fallout

New Delhi: India and Canada are seeing a fresh wave of diplomatic fallout after Ottawa levelled allegations against Union Home Minister Amit Shah. According to MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, India Summoned ‘a representative from the Canadian High Commission’ and formally expressed protest against the claims made by Canadian Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister David Morrison during a committee session. Amid the deteriorating relationship Defence Expert KP Fabian highlights how Canada’s handling of the situation shows it has ‘no interest in de-escalation' just now.

In an interview with news agency ANI, KP Fabian points out the pathways both nations chose to deliver their sentiments regarding the issue, he said, “You may note that the MEA spokesperson said Canadian High Commission representative. Conventionally, you summon the High Commission, the Ambassador or the CDA.” The defence expert said that the reference to summon a country’s representative holds significance it this case.

Then he went to draw the pattern Justin Trudeau-led Canadian government is following, Fabian said, “Let us assume, that Canada had good reason to conclude that there was some reason to believe in the likely involvement of the Home Minister of India. If that was the case, the correct thing would have been to talk to India through diplomatic channels rather than rush to the media.”

The defence expert remarked that this indicates "The current government of Canada is not looking for de-escalation and it is not a good idea."

Defence Expert KP Fabian further criticised Canada’s approach to the ongoing diplomatic tensions with India, stating, “I do not see any sign of any interest in de-escalation.” He reiterated MEA’s claim that some Indian consular officials in Canada had been placed under audio-video surveillance, which he condemned as a breach of diplomatic protocol. “It is for Canada to deal with it diplomatically, not subject them to surveillance,” he said, adding that “Canada is acting contrary to diplomatic norms.”

According to a Reuters report, Canada alleged that Union Home Minister Amit Shah was involved in "plots to target Sikh separatists on Canadian soil."

Canadian Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister David Morrison, speaking to a parliamentary panel, claimed he informed the Washington Post that “Shah was behind the plots.”