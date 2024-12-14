South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol Impeached by Parliament Over Martial Law Controversy

South Korean lawmakers voted to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol on Saturday following his failed attempt to impose martial law last week.

Of the 300 lawmakers, 204 voted in favor of impeachment on charges of insurrection, while 85 voted against it. Three lawmakers abstained, and eight votes were nullified.

The impeachment motion alleged that Yoon orchestrated a series of riots and threatened both the National Assembly and the public in an effort to consolidate power. These accusations have led to the suspension of Yoon's presidential duties, with Prime Minister Han Duck-soo assuming the role of interim president.

Constitutional Court to Decide Yoon's Fate

The next step in the process will involve the Constitutional Court, which now has up to 180 days to deliberate on whether to uphold the impeachment. If the court affirms the removal, Yoon would become only the second president in South Korean history to be successfully impeached. This would also trigger a presidential election within 60 days.

The impeachment vote follows a period of intense political turmoil in South Korea, with President Yoon’s approval rating plummeting to an unprecedented low of 11%. Massive demonstrations have erupted in the capital, Seoul, with thousands of citizens demanding Yoon’s immediate ouster and arrest.

To manage the growing unrest, the Seoul metropolitan government has deployed over 1,000 safety personnel to maintain order during these large-scale protests.

Failed Martial Law Attempt Sparks Outrage

The controversy surrounding President Yoon’s leadership reached its peak on December 3, when he attempted to impose martial law. Justifying his decision, Yoon claimed it was necessary to counter domestic political support for North Korea.

However, his actions were widely criticized by opposition parties, political experts, and the general public, who accused him of rebellion and recklessly jeopardizing national security.