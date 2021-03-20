हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Spring Equinox 2021

Spring Equinox 2021: Bid 'Goodbye' to chilly months, check history and significance of this day

This year Spring Equinox will take place on March 20th. 

Spring Equinox 2021: Bid &#039;Goodbye&#039; to chilly months, check history and significance of this day
Image Courtesy: Pixabay

Finally, spring is officially here! By this, we mean that it's Spring Equinox or the Vernal Equinox. 

This year Spring Equinox will take place on March 20th. 

Equinox is a Latin term meaning ' Equal Night'. 

On this day, the sun passes exactly directly above the equator. This celestial event occurs twice a year. Once in March and another in September. The dates slightly vary due to leap year and other factors. 

On the day of Equinox, daytime and nighttime are of approximately equal duration.

Also termed as March Equinox, is an astronomical event that marks the beginning of spring season in the Nothern Hemisphere and the Autumn season in the Southern Hemisphere (Fall Equinox). 

Spring Equinox will take place across Asia, the US, Canada, Europe and Northern Hemisphere. While, Australia, South Africa, South America and New Zealand will witness Fall Equinox.  

The duration of the spring equinox will be of 12 hours, 7 minutes. Sunrise will take place at 6:25 am. While sunset will take place at 6:32 pm (According to timeanddate.com). 

Many cultures celebrate spring festivals and holidays around the March equinox, like Easter and Passover.  According to Hindu astrology, Vernal Equinox is called Vasant Vishuva or Vasant Sampat. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Spring Equinox 2021SpringequinoxVernal EquinoxMarch equinox
Next
Story

Hate can have no safe harbor in America, says President Joe Biden after murder of six Asian-Americans

Must Watch

PT4M20S

Dattatreya Hosabale becomes new RSS general secretary, replacing Bhaiyyaji Joshi