Spring Equinox 2021: Bid 'Goodbye' to chilly months, check history and significance of this day

Finally, spring is officially here! By this, we mean that it's Spring Equinox or the Vernal Equinox.

This year Spring Equinox will take place on March 20th.

Equinox is a Latin term meaning ' Equal Night'.

On this day, the sun passes exactly directly above the equator. This celestial event occurs twice a year. Once in March and another in September. The dates slightly vary due to leap year and other factors.

On the day of Equinox, daytime and nighttime are of approximately equal duration.

Also termed as March Equinox, is an astronomical event that marks the beginning of spring season in the Nothern Hemisphere and the Autumn season in the Southern Hemisphere (Fall Equinox).

Spring Equinox will take place across Asia, the US, Canada, Europe and Northern Hemisphere. While, Australia, South Africa, South America and New Zealand will witness Fall Equinox.

The duration of the spring equinox will be of 12 hours, 7 minutes. Sunrise will take place at 6:25 am. While sunset will take place at 6:32 pm (According to timeanddate.com).

Many cultures celebrate spring festivals and holidays around the March equinox, like Easter and Passover. According to Hindu astrology, Vernal Equinox is called Vasant Vishuva or Vasant Sampat.

Live TV