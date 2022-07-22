NewsWorld
SRI LANKA CRISIS

Sri Lanka crisis: Dinesh Gunawardena sworn in as country’s new Prime Minister

Dinesh Gunawardena took the oath as Sri Lanka`s new prime minister today. Gunawardena`s appointment comes a day after six-time prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was sworn in as the country`s new president.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 22, 2022, 10:52 AM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Sri Lanka crisis: Dinesh Gunawardena sworn in as country’s new Prime Minister

Colombo: Senior politician Dinesh Gunawardena on Friday took over as Sri Lanka's prime minister as President Ranil Wickremesinghe swore in his new Cabinet. A stalwart of Sri Lankan politics, Gunawardena, 73. Earlier served as the foreign minister and education minister. He was appointed as Home Minister in April by then President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

The prime minister's post fell vacant after Wickremesinghe, 73, was on Thursday sworn in as the country's eighth president after Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country and then resigned as president.

He has called for bipartisanship to address the unprecedented economic crisis the country is facing.

Sri Lanka crisisDinesh GunawardenaRanil WickremesingheGotabaya RajapaksaSri Lanka political crisisSri Lanka Economic Crisis

