Sukhoi S-70 Okhotnik stealth drone, command post to be insured for over Rs 150 crore

Sukhoi S-70 Okhotnik-B, the Russian stealth heavy unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) which means hunter, is likely to join active military service by 2025 but its developers will insure the combat aircraft and its associated control system for more than 1.34 billion rubles (over $20 million or almost Rs 1,51,12,52,000 as per the exchange rate on June 10, 2020). While the S-70 Okhotnik-B will be insured for 1.2 billion rubles (over $18 million or almost Rs 1,357,284,600), its ground-based control post will be insured for an additional sum of 145.2 million rubles ($2.1 million or Rs 15,87,12,750).

According to Russian news agency TASS, the insurance will cover the total loss of Okhotnik stealth drone during the contract period as well as the constructive total loss, disappearance or damage due to an accident.

TASS reported that the Russian government on June 3, 2020, posted the details of the insurance plan on its procurement portal. The insurance will cover the Okhotnik during all its test-flights and associated demonstrations including the ones carried out under the pilot training programmes.

However, the insurance will be applicable only for the tests and demonstration flights carried out on Russian territory for a period of seven months from the date of the contract.

Okhotnik-B, developed jointly by Mikoyan-Gurevich (MiG) and Sukhoi Aircraft Company, made its maiden flight for about 20 minutes on August 3, 2019, and almost a flew with the supersonic stealth fighter Su-57 on September 9, 2019, for almost 30 minutes. According to its developers, the Okhtonik is a sixth-generation unmanned aerial vehicle.

Designed as a flying wing without any tail, the Sukhoi-developed Okhotnik features stealth technology can fly at 1,000 kilometres per hour. Currently, some of the prototypes of Okhotnik are powered by one Saturn AL-31F turbofan while others have the Saturn AL-41F engine installed.

The Saturn AL-31F turbofan engines also power the Su-27 fighters while the Su-35S and Su-57s use the AL-41F.