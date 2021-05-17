हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Taiwan

Taiwan to impose ban on entry of foreigners for 1 month amid new COVID-19 cases

Amid the continuously increasing new cases of COVID-19, Taiwan is planning to prohibit the entry of foreigners for a month.

Taiwan to impose ban on entry of foreigners for 1 month amid new COVID-19 cases
Credits: Pixabay

Taipei: Taiwan plans to prohibit foreigners without local residency from entering the island for a month from Wednesday (May 19), as its daily local COVID-19 infections reached a new peak of 333 new cases on Monday (May 17).

"Because of the rising COVID-19 epidemic situation both domestically and internationally, to safeguard the domestic epidemiological situation and the health of our citizens, our nation will introduce the following border control restrictions from May 19: entry of foreigners who do not hold valid resident permits will be suspended, with exceptions for emergency and humanitarian cases; the passengers` flight transit through Taiwan will also be suspended," the Taiwan Center for Disease Control (CDC) said in a statement.

The restrictions would last until June 18, the statement added.

During a press conference on Monday (May 17), Taiwan Health Minister Chen Shih-chung said the island identified 333 new local COVID-19 cases and two imported cases in the past 24 hours.

As of Monday, Taiwan has reported 2017 COVID-19 cases, including 883 local cases, with 12 fatalities, according to data from the Taiwan CDC.

After being hailed as one of the most successful regions in containing local COVID-19 outbreaks, Taiwan saw a spike of new infections in recent days after daily new cases topped 100 for the first time on Saturday (May 15).  

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
TaiwanCOVID-19Coronavirus
Next
Story

Japan accuses China of military cyberattacks, causes stir in global cybersecurity community

Must Watch

PT6M43S

Bollywood Breaking: Watch 'Dhak-Dhak Girl' Madhuri Dixit's performance