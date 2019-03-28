Tesla claims to develop its 'largest power storage system in Asia'

San Francisco: In a bid to reduce energy demand and provide emergency backup power to trains in Japan, Tesla has claimed to develop its largest power storage system in Asia.

According to Tesla, it has installed a bank of 42 Powerpacks at a train station in Japan`s Osaka that can provide sufficient backup power to safely move a train and its passengers to the nearest station in the event of a power outage.

"In the event of a grid outage, this Osaka Powerpack installation is designed to provide emergency backup power to safely move a train and its passengers to the nearest station," Tesla tweeted.

The 42 Powerpack battery system will also help reduce energy demand on the Osaka grid during peak hours," the tech major added.

According to reports, Tesla said the 7 megawatt-hours (MWh) system is its largest energy storage project in Asia, and the fourth largest in the greater Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.

Launched in partnership with Kintetsu, a railway operator in Japan`s Osaka, the new Tesla Powerpack system is a fully integrated, AC-connected energy storage system that can connect to a building or utility network. The system contains 16 individual battery pods, each with an isolated DC-DC converter.

Tesla said it managed to install all the hardware in only two days.