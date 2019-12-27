हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Toll in Philippines typhoon reaches 21; 10 others missing

Typhoon Phanfone, which made landfall on Tuesday afternoon in Eastern Samar province, left a trail of destruction as it swept across the central Philippines and areas off the southern tip of the main Luzon island.

Manila: The death toll from typhoon Phanfone that pounded the Philippines with heavy rain and strong winds has increased to 21, while 10 others were reported missing, government officials said on Friday.

The Philippine National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said the victims comprised nine from Iloilo, four in Capiz, one in Southern Leyte, two in Leyte, one in Biliran, three in Eastern Samar and one in Samar, reports Xinhua news agency.

Typhoon Phanfone, which made landfall on Tuesday afternoon in Eastern Samar province, left a trail of destruction as it swept across the central Philippines and areas off the southern tip of the main Luzon island.

Huge flooding was reported in many affected areas.

The disaster agency said nearly 186,000 people in 584 villages in the central Philippines and northern Mindanao region have been affected by the typhoon.

More than 2,000 houses and 55 schoolhouses were also damaged, it added.

