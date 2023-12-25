Trafficking-Linked Nicaragua Bound Plane With 303 Indians Finally Departs From France To Mumbai

In a sigh of relief, the plane that was grounded in France for almost a week has finally taken off from Vatry after getting clearance from authorities. According to a report by The Associated Press, a Legend Airlines A340 with about 200 passengers. On Thursday, the Romania-based Legend Airlines carrying 303 Indian passengers, including 11 unaccompanied minors, and flying to Nicaragua landed at the Vatry airport, around 150 kilometres east of Paris. The plane made a technical stopover in Vatry following which the police blocked it from taking off again over suspicions of “human trafficking”.

After the aircraft received clearance, the Indian Embassy in France in a post on X said, “Thank French Government and Vatry Airport for quick resolution of the situation enabling Indian passengers to return home & hospitality. Also for working closely with embassy team, present throughout at the site to ensure welfare and smooth & safe return."

Thank agencies in India, too. — India in France (@IndiaembFrance) December 25, 2023

The plane will land in Mumbai late on Monday or early on Tuesday. The stranded passengers were housed in makeshift beds at the Vatry airport and have been granted full access to toilets and showers. They are also being provided hot meals and drinks in the hall of the airport.

During the course of investigation, two of the passengers were detained by police. Authorities questioned the passengers whether their purpose of travel was any “different than the others in this transport, and under what conditions and with what objectives".

Meanwhile, ten Indians who were among the 303 passengers on a Nicaragua-bound plane that was grounded in France, had applied for asylum. A lawyer employed to represent some of the passengers told news agency AFP that among the 11 unaccompanied minors, six have shown interest in applying for refugee status in the country.